Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

OKE stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.