Glenview Trust Co Has $938,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

