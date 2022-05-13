Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

