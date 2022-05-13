Glenview Trust Co Acquires 450 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $71.04.

