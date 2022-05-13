Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,302.60.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 614,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.