Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 6,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 490,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 560,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

