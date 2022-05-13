GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $40.79. GitLab shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 7,578 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

