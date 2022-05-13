Gifto Price Tops $0.0153 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $3.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

