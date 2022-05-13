GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.46. GH Research shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 291 shares.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GH Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

