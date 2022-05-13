Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 12646022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

