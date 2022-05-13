Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

