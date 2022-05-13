Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.80

Shares of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 18,341 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.80.
About Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG)
Featured Stories
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.