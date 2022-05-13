GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

GeoPark has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.