Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $133.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after buying an additional 201,242 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

