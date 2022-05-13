Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi’s brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

