General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 935,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,632,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.