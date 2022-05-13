GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

