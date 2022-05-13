GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $27.63. GDS shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 9,459 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

