Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 37,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

