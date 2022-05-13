Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 37,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.
About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.
