GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.01 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00018641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $436.57 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.23 or 1.00032516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00104920 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,331,967 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

