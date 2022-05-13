Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.