Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $272,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,656. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

