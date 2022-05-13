Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average is $188.67. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

