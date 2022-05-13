Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 1.77% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

