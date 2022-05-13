Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Invests $208,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 18,134,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

