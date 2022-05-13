Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $185.61 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,574 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $185,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.99. 19,999,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.