Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GHAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
