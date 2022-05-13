GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:GBL opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

