G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

