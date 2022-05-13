FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPNT. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OPNT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

