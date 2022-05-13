FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

