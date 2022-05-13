FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $33.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

