Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 70,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,518,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,665. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.