Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.
FNKO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 70,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20.
In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,518,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,665. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
