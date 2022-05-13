Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post sales of $298.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.03 million. Funko reported sales of $236.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,045 shares of company stock worth $29,642,905. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. 536,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

