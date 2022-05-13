Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.27. 2,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.74 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

