FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 215,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843,429. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

