FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $172,425.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $271,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,450 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FTC Solar by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.