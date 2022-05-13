FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83. 2,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.