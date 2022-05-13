FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 1,801,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,755. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $620,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 137.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

