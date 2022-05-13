FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 2,124,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

