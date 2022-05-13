Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 245.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.37% of Freshpet worth $180,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. 14,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.