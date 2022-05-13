freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib

Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($34.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.85.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

