freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) target price on freenet in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Friday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($34.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.85.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.