Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.92.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.85 on Thursday, hitting C$14.69. 416,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,658. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.24. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

