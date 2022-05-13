Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 3,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,978. The company has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.