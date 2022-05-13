Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor Purchases 2,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FELE stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

