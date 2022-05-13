Frances Po Acquires 15,000 Shares of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Frances Po purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,675.00 ($10,885.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Frontier Digital Ventures Company Profile

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

