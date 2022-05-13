Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.73 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.35 ($0.45). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 180,495 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The company has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a PE ratio of -18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.64.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 30,113 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,346.33 ($15,221.71).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.