Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.73 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.35 ($0.45). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 180,495 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The company has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a PE ratio of -18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.64.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.09%.
About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
