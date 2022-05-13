Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.