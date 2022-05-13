Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

